Supporting nonprofits on GivingTuesday this year could have a bigger impact than usual. That’s because nonprofits and industry groups say donations so far are down compared with previous years. Many organizations will be looking to make up the difference on GivingTuesday, which is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Some run matching campaigns, meaning a supporter has pledged to double or sometimes triple the donation of other, smaller donors. A large amount of charitable giving happens at the end of the calendar year, so it’s still too soon to tell if this year will follow the trend in 2022, when overall donations dropped for only the fourth time in 40 years.

