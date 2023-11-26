Suspect arrested in shooting of 3 Palestinian college students in Vermont, police say

By Elizabeth Wolfe and Celina Tebor, CNN

(CNN) — [Breaking news update, published at 1:05 a.m. ET]

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting of the three Palestinian college students in Burlington, Vermont, police say.

Jason J. Eaton, 48, was identified by police as a suspect in the attack and was arrested Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department.

Authorities say the suspect lived in an apartment building near where the shooting took place. He was detained Sunday around 3:30 p.m. at the site of the attack, police said.

Eaton is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday. Police are also planning to hold a news conference Monday to discuss the case.

[Original story, published at 12:27 a.m. ET]

Authorities are working to identify a suspect in the shooting of three Palestinian college students in Burlington, Vermont, over the weekend, and are investigating whether the attack was a hate crime, according to officials.

The students, all 20 years old, were walking along the street Saturday night when they were confronted by a man with a handgun, who opened fire and shot each of them “without speaking” before fleeing, according to the Burlington Police Department.

Two of the students were in stable condition over the weekend but the third received “much more serious injuries,” police said, noting two were shot in the torso and another in the lower extremities.

The students shot were identified as Hisham Awartani, a student at Brown University in Rhode Island; Kinnan Abdalhamid, a student at Haverford College in Pennsylvania; and Tahseen Ahmad, a student at Trinity College in Connecticut, according to the Institute for Middle East Understanding, which has provided statements on behalf of the victims’ families.

The victims’ families and several civil rights groups have urged investigators to carefully examine whether the shooting was a hate crime, as the attack comes amid a reported rise in anti-Muslim and anti-Arab bias incidents in the US since the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas ignited last month.

“In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime,” Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad wrote in a news release.

An attorney for the victims’ families, Abed Ayoub, said he believes the students were targeted, in part, because two of them were wearing keffiyehs – traditional Palestinian scarves.

“The suspect walked up to them and shot them. They weren’t robbed, they weren’t mugged,” Ayoub said on “CNN Newsroom” Sunday. “It was a targeted shooting and a targeted crime.”

The suspect has yet to be identified or apprehended, police said Sunday. “At this time, there is no additional information to suggest the suspect’s motive, such as statements or remarks by the suspect.”

Here’s what we know so far.

How the shooting unfolded

The three students were in Burlington to visit Hisham Awartani’s grandmother for the Thanksgiving holiday and were going on a walk before dinner when they were shot, according to Marwan Awartani, a former Palestinian education minister, who is speaking on behalf of the victims’ families.

Investigators determined the trio was walking on Prospect Street when they were confronted by the suspect, a White man, who was “on foot in the area,” police said.

“Without speaking, (the suspect) discharged at least four rounds from the pistol and is believed to have fled on foot,” police said in a release.

Around 6:30 p.m. ET, police officers responding to reports of a shooting found two of the victims injured at the scene, police said. The third victim was found a short distance away.

All three men were taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where they were still being treated Sunday, according to police.

Mayor: Possibility of a hate crime is being ‘prioritized’ by investigators

Given the circumstances of the attack, investigators are considering whether it may have been motivated by hate as they try to track down the suspect and determine his motive, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said in a statement.

“That there is an indication this shooting could have been motivated by hate is chilling, and this possibility is being prioritized in the investigation,” Weinberger said.

The FBI is also investigating alongside local police and is providing resources, including computer and cell phone analysis, victims services and other forensic tools, the agency’s field office in Albany, New York, said.

Ballistic evidence was recovered from the scene and will be run through a federal database, police said. Investigators are also working to interview witnesses and canvas the neighborhood for a second time.

Murad, the police chief, said he is already in contact with federal investigators and prosecutors to prepare in the case that investigators find evidence of a hate crime.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Dianne Gallagher, Joe Sutton, Zenebou Sylla, Eva McKend, Khalil Abdallah, Zoe Sottile and Michelle Watson contributed to this report.

