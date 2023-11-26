Mikaela Shiffrin wins World Cup slalom in Killington for record-extending 90th career victory

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin built on her first-run lead to win a women’s World Cup slalom for her record-extending career victory No. 90. The American two-time Olympic champion pleased the home crowd in Vermont by posting the fastest time in both runs and beating her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova by 0.33 seconds. Shiffrin said “it’s amazing to do this … with the home crowd.” Shiffrin is from Colorado but honed her skills at the Burke Mountain Academy near Killington as a teenager. Shiffrin gathered her 90 wins from 254 starts on the World Cup since her 2011 debut. Swiss skier Wendy Holdener finished third.

