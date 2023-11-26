Jokic has near triple-double, leads Nuggets over Spurs, 132-120

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had a season-high 39 points to go with 11 rebounds and nine assists, and the Nuggets spoiled the Denver debut of Victor Wembanyama with a 132-120 win over San Antonio. Wembanyama, the top pick in the June draft, finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and six steals but couldn’t stop San Antonio from losing its 12th straight, the third longest losing streak in franchise history. The Spurs lost 13 in a row in the 1988-89 season and 16 in a row last season. Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points and Reggie Jackson scored 20 for Denver.

