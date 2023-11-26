‘It’s really, really heartbreaking’: Police looking for 3 after stabbing outside of store

By Dryden Quigley

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (WSMV) — Murfreesboro Police released the photos of two men and one woman they believe are connected to a stabbing that left a man in critical condition.

Police said the incident occurred at 5:12 p.m. on Friday night in the parking lot of Kelton Hardware on Old Fort Parkway. Police said the victim was beaten and then stabbed multiple times by three people. He was able to crawl to the door of the business and employees called 911.

Richard Guilmatte works just around the corner from where the attack took place.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, but Guilmatte believes he knows the victim and gave him pizza just minutes before the stabbing.

“I didn’t really think anything of it. Didn’t think anything would happen. He just started walking his usual route down old fort so that’s why I assumed it was him,” Guilmatte said.

It’s a man Guilmatte said comes in every day.

“He was a cool dude. He was down to earth. He comes in, he helps clean, sweep the parking lot,” Guilmatte said.

After the violent attack his business is making sure to lock its doors and walk employees to their cars.

“In the town that we beloved and we thought would be safe to raise our children and cherish our families, for that to happen just so close to home especially like literally just next door to my job – that’s something I shouldn’t have to worry about,” Guilmatte said.

Guilmatte said he’s hoping the police catch whoever did this soon.

“To do someone so dirty – it’s really, really heartbreaking, especially three against one that’s even worse. Just like prayers for him that’s all I can really say, hope he gets better,” Guilmatte said.

