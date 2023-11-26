How did humans get to the brink of crashing climate? A long push for progress and energy to fuel it

Earth’s climate is in trouble, and the signs could be seen around the world this summer. Record-breaking heat, deadly flooding, withering droughts, wildfires that choked air for thousands of miles and more hurricanes growing rapidly. World leaders will convene late this month for another round of United Nations climate talks that seek to curb the greenhouse gas emissions that cause warming. Those emissions are a centuries-old problem that can be traced back to man’s never-ending impulse to shape the world around him in the name of progress — and the pursuit of the energy it took to do that.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.