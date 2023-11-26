Heavy snowfall in Romania and Moldova leaves 1 person dead and many without electricity

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Heavy snowfall and strong blizzards in Romania and Moldova have left one person dead and scores of localities without electricity as well as forcing the closure of some national roads. A 40-year-old man in Moldova died on Sunday after the vehicle he was in skidded off the road and crashed into a tree, Moldova’s national police said. It added that six road accidents had been reported by about midday. In Romania, red weather warnings were issued in eastern counties where winds were forecast to reach as high as 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph).

