Tens of thousands march against antisemitism in London including UK ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson

LONDON (AP) — Tens of thousands of people including former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson have gathered in London for a march against antisemitism. The demonstration on Sunday came a day after large crowds turned out for a pro-Palestinian rally. Johnson was joined Sunday by the U.K. Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and others to express solidarity with the Jewish community. Organizers billed it as the largest gathering against antisemitism in London for decades. Marchers waved placards reading “Never Again Is Now” and “Zero Tolerance for Antisemites.” The former leader of the far-right English Defence League was detained by police at the march.

