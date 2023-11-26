Da Silva scores 17 points to lead No. 18 Colorado past pesky Iona 85-68

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored 17 points to go over the 1,000-point mark for his career and No. 18 Colorado shook free in the second half from the relentless pressure of Iona for an 85-68 win on Sunday. Da Silva scored 14 of his points in the first half as he became the 39th member of the school’s 1,000-point club. Colorado was a 19 1/2-point favorite, but struggled early on with the full-court pressure of pesky Iona. After halftime, the Buffaloes changed tactics and focused on going inside to take advantage of their size advantage. They scored 26 points in the paint in the second half. Greg Gordon led Iona with 19 points.

