COMMERCE, Texas — Tommy Bruner put up 31 points as Denver beat Texas A&M-Commerce 71-61. Bruner also had five rebounds for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo scored 16 points and nine rebounds. Jaxon Brenchley finished with 15 points, while adding eight rebounds. The Lions were led in scoring by Kalen Williams, who finished with 18 points.

By The Associated Press

