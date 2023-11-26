Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson evaluated for head injury after hit vs. Broncos

DENVER (AP) — Cleveland quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was evaluated for a head injury after he took a hard hit from Denver linebacker Baron Browning in the third quarter against the Broncos. Thompson-Robinson was hit just below his chin as he released a pass. Browning was flagged for roughing the passer on the play. The Browns rookie was tended to by team medical personnel on the field before getting up and heading to the sideline on his own. P.J. Walker replaced Thompson-Robinson. The Browns have already lost starting QB Deshaun Watson to a season-ending shoulder injury.

