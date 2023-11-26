Broncos’ surging defense gets three more takeaways in 29-12 win over Browns

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos came up with a trio of takeaways in their 29-12 win over the Cleveland Browns. That gives the Broncos 15 takeaways in their last four games. They haven’t had that good of a stretch since 34 years. Russell Wilson ran for a score and threw for a touchdown in leading the Broncos to their fifth straight victory. The Browns fell to 7-4 and lost several players to injury, including quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Also hurt were Myles Garrett, Jordan Elliott and Amari Cooper.

