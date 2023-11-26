Biden says 4-year-old Abigail Edan was released by Hamas. He hopes more U.S. hostages will be freed

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden has spoken by telephone with family of the 4-year-old girl who was released as part of the cease-fire deal in the Israel-Hamas war. The White House said Sunday the president also spoke with Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Abigail Edan was held hostage by Hamas after her parents were killed. She was the first American hostage to be released under terms of the cease-fire. She has dual citizenship. Biden said he did not have immediate information on Abigail’s condition. More than 200 people were taken to Gaza from Israel in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that touched off the war. Israel freed 39 Palestinian prisoners as part of the deal Sunday.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

