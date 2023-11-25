River Baldwin leads No. 10 N.C. State women past No. 3 Colorado 78-60 at Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — River Baldwin scored a career-high 26 points and No. 10 North Carolina State beat a team ranked in the top 3 of the AP poll for the second time this month, topping No. 3 Colorado 78-60 at the Paradise Jam. Baldwin scored 16 points in the first half as the Wolfpack pulled ahead by as many as 27 en route to their second signature win of the season. N.C. State beat then-No. 2 UConn 92-81 on Nov. 12 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Aziaha James scored 13 points, Madison Hayes had 11 points and Madi Collins added 10 points for the Wolfpack. Jaylyn Sherrod led Colorado with 20 points.

