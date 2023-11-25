‘It’s that last ride’: Laying devoted KC firefighter to rest

By Ryan Hennessy

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Kansas City Firefighter Captain John (JP) Parison III was laid to rest at the Park Lawn Cemetery Friday afternoon.

The procession began at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and drove by Firehouse 35, and under a large American flag hung between ladder trucks 2 and 13, above Meyer Boulevard.

“It’s always emotional, you know, it’s that last ride,” Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said.

Parison was diagnosed with colon cancer fairly close to the end of his life, and earlier this week it was determined that his death was related to his service as a firefighter.

“It’s a benefit for the family because it ensures that they’ll receive all of his benefits and make sure that they’re taking care of and secure,” Hopkins said. “It took a lot of work by local 42, the interim Chief for the Fire Department; Chief Grundyson, City legal, Mayor, City Manager – they all worked really hard.”

Parison’s father was a Kansas City Firefighter, and his son, John Parison IV will also be a Kansas City Firefighter. JP was able to pin his son for graduation from the hospital bed in an emotional ceremony.

