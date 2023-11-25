Coloradans celebrate small business Saturday in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sidewalks were a bit busier than normal this Saturday morning and afternoon, as shoppers celebrated small business Saturday. A national day of celebration of small businesses, shoppers are encouraged to "buy small" on this dat to help boost the local economy.

Sam Eppley, owner of Sparrowhawk Cookware, says that this is one of the busiest days for sales all year.

"Even more importantly, it kicks off the holiday season for the customers. So we all enjoy it. And it's a huge day," Eppley said.

Eppley has been running his business for over four decades here in Colorado Springs. His customers say they look forward to helping boost business every year.

"We have been coming for a long, long time. We believe in the small businesses. We really want to support them," Sally Conover said.

Conover has been celebrating small business Saturday for decades, as long as she's lived here.

"It's really something that we look forward to all the time," Conover said.

But these small purchases pay off big for the U.S. economy. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, small business accounts for 43.5% of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) every year.

"I just want to thank every single person that comes downtown and spends their money at any of these small businesses, whether it's restaurants or businesses, It's really, really important and really meaningful to all of us," Carrie Hibbard, co-owner of Terra Verde said.

