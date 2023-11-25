Skip to Content
COLD weekend ahead

Purple: Winter Weather Advisory, Pink: Winter Storm Warning
TODAY: Winter Weather Advisories linger for the morning hours as light snow continues to fall across the high country bringing slick road conditions. Saturday will feature cold temps and spotty snow showers with highs in the mid to upper 20s. It'll be clear and frigid overnight with temperatures sinking back down to the single digits and teens.

TOMORROW: You can expect a sunny Sunday with highs climbing back into the low 40s in most lower lying areas.

EXTENDED: 50s return by Tuesday as high pressure builds back across the region.

