Bear trap: Palmer Ridge rolls to state final

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Palmer Ridge is on a mission. A mission now just one step from being accomplished. The Bears scored 24 unanswered points, and dethroned defending championship Broomfield, 38-14, on a frigid day at Don Breese stadium.

Palmer Ridge quarterback Derek "Monument" Hester tallied 4 touchdowns, all on the ground.

"I wanted this win," Hester said. "Our whole team wanted this win. I think... the scoreboard shows that a little bit. That was fun."

Palmer ridge running back/ linebacker Holden Wright broke open a tie game in the second quarter, which gave the Bears a 14-7 edge, and the lead for good.

"There's no way to explain it. I mean, we've been working since January for this and now we've just got to go finish," Wright said. "One more week. It's very important. We want to make a history. We've never won a 4A state title and I think is the year we're going to do it with a new coaching staff."

Derek Hester scored his first touchdown on the Bears' opening drive to give Palmer Ridge a 7-0 lead. After a Broomfield touchdown, the Bears answered with 24 straight points.

After Wright's touchdown, Hester scored two more times on the ground, and Rhett Armstrong added a 36-yard field goal to give Palmer Ridge a 31-7 fourth quarter lead.

After another Broomfield score, Palmer Ridge drove the ball down the field, leaning heavily on Wright. Hester scored for the fourth time from a yard out to put the game away.

Palmer Ridge returns to the state title game for the first time since 2020, and the second time in four years since moving up to 4A.

They will face Erie for the 4A crown at Empower Field at Mile High on December 2nd.