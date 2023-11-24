Woman believed to be girlfriend of suspect in Colorado property shooting is also arrested

DENVER (AP) — A woman believed to be the girlfriend of a man supected of killing three people and wounding a fourth in a property dispute in rural Colorado is also being held in connection with the shooting. The arrest of Nancy Rae Medina-Kochis in New Mexico was announced Thursday by the Custer County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado. It said she is suspected of being an accessory to a crime, pending the continued investigation into Monday’s shooting. The shooting suspect, Hanme Clark, was arrested Tuesday near Albuquerque. Authorities say Medina-Kochis was with him at the time.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.