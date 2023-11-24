UPDATE: Lake Minnequa grass fire is out and fire crews say there’s no loss of structures
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Fire Department says the fire at Lake Minnequa is out and crews are patrolling for hot spots this morning.
The fire started late Thanksgiving night and the investigation has begun to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
According to a social media post, fire crews say initial estimates report the fire size to be around 20 acres with no injures reported and no loss of structures.