Teller and Park County first responders teaming up for toy and coat drive

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - Teller and Park County first responders will once again team up to stuff a truck, an ambulance, a bearcat, and a police car at the local Woodland Park Walmart, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO).

The TCSO says that the toy & coat drive is a great way to show the kids how much the community cares about them and to share the joy of the gift-giving season. The event held in Teller County collects toys, coats, scarves, mittens, and hats that are then distributed to those in need within the region.

First responders will be at the Woodland Park Walmart from November 24th through the 26th from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. collecting donations and, Santa will make a guest appearance too!

