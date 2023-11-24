Runaway bull on Phoenix freeway gets wrangled back without injury

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona state troopers say nobody was injured when a runaway bull was found wandering around a Phoenix freeway. Sgt. Kevin Watt told AZfamily.com that he came face to face with the animal, which was standing in the high-occupancy vehicle lane. Watt tried turning on his sirens in hopes of scaring the bull off the road. After a short chase, the bull was wrangled back to the cattle enclosure it escaped from. Troopers also discovered the gap in the enclosure that allowed the bull to escape and fixed it. Authorities say they still don’t know who owns an enclosure so close to the freeway.

