NATO member N Macedonia to briefly lift flight ban in case Russia’s Lavrov wants to attend meeting

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — NATO member North Macedonia says it will briefly lift a ban on flights from Russia next week. That would let Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attend an international conference in the country should he accept the invitation. A government statement says the window would apply from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, when North Macedonia hosts foreign ministers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in the capital, Skopje. Russia is one of the 57 members of the OSCE, set up in the Cold War era to ease East-West tensions, whose rotating chairmanship North Macedonia currently holds. It was not clear whether Lavrov would accept the invitation.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.