Mexico’s arrest of cartel security boss who attacked army families’ complex was likely personal

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. government has thanked Mexico for arresting a hyper violent, alleged Sinaloa cartel security chief this week. But according to details released Friday, the arrest of Nestor Isidro Pérez Salas may have been personal for the Mexican army. Mexico’s defense department said Pérez Salas had ordered a 2019 attack on an unguarded apartment complex where soldiers’ families lived. That attack was a response to a humiliating failed effort in 2019 to capture Sinaloa cartel boss Ovidio Guzman. Authorities released Guzman to avoid bloodshed, after cartel forces surrounded the housing complex and other army units.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.