Jeanty has two long TDs and Boise State beats Air Force to stay in running for MWC title game berth

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ashton Jeanty went over 100 yards both rushing and receiving and scored two touchdowns to lead Boise State to a 27-19 win over Air Force on Friday, keeping the Broncos’ hopes alive for a berth in the Mountain West Conference championship game with their third straight win. If league leader UNLV (6-1) defeats San Jose State (5-2) on Saturday, the Broncos (6-2) will go to Las Vegas to take on the Rebels on Dec. 2. A Spartans win would create a three-way deadlock and computer rankings would come into play as a tiebreaker. Jeanty turned a screen pass into a 75-yard touchdown late in the first half that ended with the Broncos leading 17-6. He burst through the middle for a 50-yard score and a 24-12 lead early in the third quarter.

