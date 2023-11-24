Investigation underway after fire breaks out at Del City apartment building

By Audrey Goodson

Click here for updates on this story

DEL CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Del City.

Just after 5 a.m., fire officials responded to an apartment fire near Bryant Avenue and Southeast 29th Street. Officials said the fire started in a bottom unit, came out the window, then spread to an upper apartment.

Authorities said the person who lived in the apartment where the fire started was able to escape, but police said the person fled the scene. According to officials, four units were affected and four people will be displaced.

The people who were not displaced have been able to go back into their units. right now, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

On Thursday afternoon, Del City Fire investigators determined the fire to be suspicious and identified a person of interest. Authorities said two male occupants were inside the unit where the fire started and both escaped without injury, though one left the scene prior to the fire department’s arrival.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.