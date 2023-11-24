Internet casinos thrive in 6 states. So why hasn’t it caught on more widely in the US?

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — In the 10 years that it has been operating in New Jersey, internet casino gambling has generated nearly $7 billion in revenue for casinos and their affiliates, sent over a billion dollars in tax revenue to the state’s coffers, and helped keep Atlantic City’s nine casinos afloat while they were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. But it has yet to catch on beyond the six states that currently offer it: New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia. Some say the fear of drawing revenue away from physical casinos is one reason why it hasn’t expanded more widely. But analysts say the two modes of gambling are compatible.

