Garden of the Gods Park closes due to icy conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Garden of the Gods Park is closed for the rest of the day, Friday, Nov. 24, due to slick and icy conditions, according to the City of Colorado Springs.

The city says that the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center has also closed early today due to winter weather. Icy conditions are currently present in parks citywide, and residents are advised to keep off park roads.

The city says that snow plow crews are focusing on primary and secondary roadways, paying particular attention to bridges and overpasses. Crews are addressing other areas as needed.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 for El Paso County. If you need to drive, allow for extra time to get to your destination and allow extra space from the vehicle in front of you. Remember, “Ice and Snow, Take It Slow.”