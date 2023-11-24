FDA expands cantaloupe recall after salmonella infections double in a week
By DEVI SHASTRI
AP Health Writer
The number of people sickened by salmonella from cut and whole cantaloupes has more than doubled in a week. Health officials have identified 99 infections across the U.S. Three more brands have joined the recall list: Rudy brand whole cantaloupes and Freshness Guaranteed and RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupes. Most of the cases are in Arizona, Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ohio. Two people died in Minnesota. Health officials are telling people to throw the fruit out.