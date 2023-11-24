Derek Chauvin, former officer convicted in George Floyd’s killing, assaulted in prison, source says

By Evan Perez, Katelyn Polantz, Jamiel Lynch and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted in the 2020 killing of George Floyd, was assaulted Friday in a federal prison in Arizona, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Chauvin is in stable condition after the assault at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, the source said.

When asked about the report of Chauvin being harmed, FBI offices in Phoenix and Minneapolis said they were aware of an assault that happened at the federal prison on Friday, but did not identify a person and referred CNN to the Bureau of Prisons for more information.

Chauvin’s attorney Greg Erickson told CNN he was working on getting confirmation.

“An incarcerated individual” was assaulted at Tucson prison at approximately 12:30 p.m.,the Bureau of Prisons said in a statement Friday. Two sources confirmed to CNN the individual was Chauvin.

“Responding employees initiated life-saving measures for one incarcerated individual” and that person was transferred to a hospital for treatment, the bureau’s statement said. “No employees were injured during the incident,” the statement said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

