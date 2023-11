COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters arrived at the fire on the west side of town just after 6:00 p.m. Friday night. At this time, it's unknown if anyone has been injured.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.