Colorado funeral home owners where decomposing bodies found returned to state to face charges
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The owners of a defunct Colorado funeral home where 190 sets of decomposing human remains were found have been returned to the state to face hundreds of felony charges. Jon and Carie Hallford face more than 250 felony charges, including 190 counts of abuse of a corpse and 50 counts of forgery. Carie Hallford appeared in court via video on Wednesday for an advisement hearing, where her bail was maintained at $2 million cash. Jon Hallford’s advisement hearing was on Friday and he remains jailed on $2 million bail. Neither have entered a plea and their next court hearings are on Dec. 5.