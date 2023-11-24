City of Fountain placed on accident alert status

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)- The Fountain Police Department (FPD) has announced that for Nov. 24, the City of Fountain is on accident alert status.

The FPD says that if you are involved in a traffic accident and there are no injuries, no suspected alcohol or drugs involved, both drivers are licensed and all vehicles involved are registered, please exchange information with the other party.

The FPD then says that the accident should be reported within 72 hours online. To report an accident, click here.