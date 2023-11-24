Browns top cornerback Denzel Ward to miss Sunday’s game against Denver with shoulder injury

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward on Sunday against Denver because of a shoulder injury. Ward missed his third straight practice on Friday, and coach Kevin Stefanski says the 26-year-old Ward will sit against the Broncos. Stefanski wouldn’t predict how long Ward, who got hurt in last weekend’s win over Pittsburgh, could be sidelined. Stefanski did not know the exact play in which Ward was injured. Ward’s absence puts extra pressure on Cleveland’s secondary, which has been dealing with several injuries the past two weeks.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.