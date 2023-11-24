Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard enters the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard will be away from the team indefinitely while he receives care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Girard cited anxiety and depression leading to alcohol abuse as the reason for entering the program. He had been away from the Avalanche for personal reasons. The 25-year-old will continue to be paid while getting treatment. His father in a social media post earlier in the day said Girard was in good hands. The Roberval, Quebec, native is in his seventh full NHL season.

