A newly formed alliance between coup-hit countries in Africa’s Sahel is seen as tool for legitimacy

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Three West African nations led by military juntas met this week to strengthen a newly formed alliance which some analysts describe as an attempt to legitimize their military governments. The Alliance of Sahel States provides a “path of sovereignty” for the countries and for their citizens, Niger’s junta leader, Gen. Abdrahmane Tchiani said Thursday during his first foreign trip since the July coup that brought him into power. While it provides an opportunity to pool resources, some experts say the military leaders are using the partnership to show their countries are not isolated.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.