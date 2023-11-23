The founding editor of The Washington Monthly magazine, Charles Peters, has died at 96

WASHINGTON (AP) — The founding editor of The Washington Monthly magazine and its editor-in-chief for three decades, Charles Peters, has died. He was 96. In confirming Peters’ death, the journal reported that he had been in declining health for several years, mainly from congestive heart failure. A native of Charleston, West Virginia, Peters brought an influential neoliberal voice to the politics of his day, challenging the left as well as the right in political circles cleaved along those ideological lines. He served as the magazine’s editor from 1969 to 2000.

