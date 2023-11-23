Tens of thousands of protesters demanding a restoration of Nepal’s monarchy clash with police

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Riot police have used batons and tear gas to halt tens of thousands of supporters of Nepal’s former king who attempted to march to the center of the capital to demand the restoration of the monarchy. The protesters, waving the national flag and chanting slogans supporting former King Gyanendra, gathered on the edge of Kathmandu and attempted to move toward the center of the city. Riot police blocked them, beating them with bamboo batons and firing tear gas and a water cannon. There were minor injuries on both sides. Authorities had banned protests in key areas of the city prior to the rally. Nepal’s monarchy was abolished in 2008.

