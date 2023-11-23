Some Colorado Springs residents planning to shop online rather then in-store for black Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -The days of massive long lines outside of stores and packed parking lots on Thursday and Friday are likely over.

Nowadays, black Friday deals are starting way earlier in the month and are starting online, making it easier for folks to skip all the chaos in stores.

Some people we spoke to on Thursday say indoor shopping is over-hyped.

"I think that's a waste of time. i would rather wait the next day," said Joshua Lomeli.

According to the National Retail Federation, last year, a record 196.7 million Americans shopped in stores and online during the five-day holiday shopping. But, if you look at the data, among most days, people are choosing to shop online rather than in store during the five day shopping period.

Last year, about 14 million Americans decided they would rather shop online than in store on black Friday.

Some here in Colorado Springs said they're already planning to shop online or know people who are choosing too.

"I don't have too much to do this year. So I feel like just being in the house will be so much better for me," said Rylee Skeens, Colorado Springs Resident.

The deals at large retailers like Walmart and Target still remain, so if you want to brave the cold and snow Friday is your best change to get the best bang for your buck in store.