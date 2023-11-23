Officials begin clearing debris while 3 remain missing in Alaska landslide that left 3 dead

WRANGELL, Alaska (AP) — Searchers looking for three people who remain missing after a massive landslide that killed three others and injured a fourth have changed their strategy from holding an active search to a reactive search that will involve methodically clearing the highway. Since Monday night’s slide, officials have inspected the site by air with drones, helicopters and planes. Teams using detection dogs and sonar also covered the ground and water, but the three remain missing. The landslide swept over three homes in the southeast Alaska town of Wrangell. The state Department of Public Safety say a girl was found dead in an initial search and the bodies of two adults later on. A major storm with gusting winds and rain had hit the Wrangell area in the hours before the landslide.

