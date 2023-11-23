Salvation Army serves thousands in need a free Thanksgiving meal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs fed thousands of people for their Thanksgiving free meal on Thursday.

In total, they roasted 350 turkeys and prepared hundreds of pounds of mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing and served around 1,000 pies. It's all a part of an effort to feed thousands of people at all of their locations across Southern Colorado.

"It's something that I love to do," said Jorge Granados, Head Chef at Salvation Army.

He started working at 4 A.M. this morning. The dinner was prepared in partnership with a military team from Fort Carson.

"It's knowing that what I'm doing is impacting the community with what every plate that I make, every recipe that I work," Granados said.

However, today is as much about the staff as it is about the hundreds of volunteers to pull today's event off.

The Montoya family says they've been coming here for years, volunteering their time, to show their kids the importance of giving back.

"It's not always about taking, it's about giving," Jamie Montoya said.

Command Sargeant Jason Mortensen and Garrison Commander Sean Brown both came from Fort Carson with their families to serve these plates today.

"Our families got to come out here and give back to the community which has given Fort Carson so much over the years. And really, we're just representing the men and women who who prepare these meals," Sean Brown, Garrison Commander for Fort Carson said.