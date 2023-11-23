Pueblo Rescue Mission hosting ribbon cutting for new warming shelter

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Pueblo and The Pueblo Rescue Mission are celebrating the newly purchased and opened warming shelter location at 710 W. 4th St.

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar and Executive Director of the The Pueblo Rescue Mission, Melanie Rapier, will both speak about the purchase of the building through Community Building Development Block (CBDG) funds.

The campus will offer emergency warming shelter during emergency declarations by the mayor, case management, recovery programming, mental health support, attorney/legal services, medical, dental and behavioral health care services.

The Pueblo Rescue Mission officially closed on the location and will begin offering emergency shelter on Friday, November 24 in accordance with the emergency declaration by Mayor Gradisar which lasts through Wednesday, November 30.