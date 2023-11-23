Pennsylvania woman sentenced in DUI crash that killed 2 troopers and a pedestrian

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to decades in prison after pleading guilty to driving under the influence and then striking and killing two state troopers and a pedestrian on an interstate in Philadelphia last year. Twenty-three-year-old Jayana Webb of Eagleville pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Philadelphia courtroom to three counts each of third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence. She was sentenced to 27 1/2 to 60 years in prison. Defense attorney Michael Walker told The Philadelphia Inquirer that Webb, who is seven months’ pregnant, will be allowed to remain out of custody until she gives birth. He said she expressed deep “sorrow” and apologized.

