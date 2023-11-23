On the cusp of global climate talks, UN chief Guterres visits crucial Antarctica

KING GEORGE ISLAND, Antarctica (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging the world to slash gases that warm the planet during a visit to Antarctica, a frozen continent that helps regulate Earth’s climate. Warming air and ocean temperatures are causing large amounts of ice to melt, increasing future sea level rise. The visit comes days before nations converge in Dubai for COP28 to collectively address climate change.

By ISABELLA O’MALLEY and ALEXANDRE PLAZA Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.