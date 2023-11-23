No. 3 Colorado holds off Cincinnati 77-60 to open Paradise Jam tournament

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Tameiya Sadler scored 15 points and No. 3 Colorado opened the Paradise Jam tournament by fending off Cincinnati 77-60. Kindyll Wetta added 14 points and Aaronette Vonleh had 13 points for the Buffaloes. They shot a season-best 53.3% from the field and went 8 for 8 on free throws as they improved to 5-0. Jillian Hayes had 17 points and Mya Jackson added 11 for the Bearcats. They were held to 35.8% from the field and saw their two-game winning streak snapped. Cincinnati fell to 2-2.

