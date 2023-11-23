Myanmar military says drone attack by ethnic armed groups in northeast destroyed about 120 trucks

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-controlled government says that almost half of more than 250 cargo trucks stranded by fighting against ethnic minority armed groups near the northeastern border with China have been destroyed in a fire caused by bombs dropped by drones. The military government blames the attack on the self-styled Three Brotherhood Alliance launched a coordinated offensive in northern Shan state on Oct. 27. The alliance denied carrying out the attack. The alliance has claimed widespread victories and the fighting has blocked all legal cross border trade with China. It also has put pressure on the military government in its struggle against the armed pro-democracy forces that are challenging it in other parts of the country, where new attacks were carried out after the Oct. 27 offensive.

