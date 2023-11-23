Man who fatally shot security guard at psychiatric hospital was banned from having guns, records say

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Court records show that a man who fatally shot a security guard at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital moments before being killed by a state police trooper was not allowed to have guns, ammunition, or any other dangerous weapons following an arrest in 2016. At that time, police seized an assault-style rifle and 9 mm handgun from 33-year-old John Madore. He had been arrested on assault and reckless conduct charges and later was involuntarily admitted at the hospital. A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office says those guns aren’t the same ones found following the Nov. 17 shooting that killed 63-year-old Bradley Haas.

