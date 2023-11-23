Make noise! A murder and a movie stir Italians to loudly demand an end to violence against women

ROME (AP) — Anger has erupted in Italy over the slaying of a college student allegedly by an ex-boyfriend who resented her success and wouldn’t accept their breakup. Galvanizing that outrage is a blockbuster movie that explores violence against women. Fact and and fiction have interwoven to drive demands in Italy for an end to the slaying of women by men. Young people have taken to pounding on classroom desks in unison to make that demand heard. Opposition lawmakers have done the same in parliament. They’ve followed the urgings of the slain woman’s sister who asked that people react not with silent marches of tribute but instead with “noise.”

