Jamie Foxx accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Actor Jamie Foxx faces sexual assault and battery charges in a lawsuit filed on Monday with the New York State Supreme Court.

The alleged incident occurred in 2015 at Catch NYC, a popular New York City restaurant, according to the complaint obtained by CNN.

CNN has reached out to a representative for the plaintiff seeking comment.

The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, claims in the suit that Foxx “intentionally and without consent used force to offensively touch Plaintiff’s person,” including groping her breasts and genitals. The complaint alleges Foxx seemed “intoxicated” at the time of the incident.

As a result, the complaint states the woman suffered and continues to suffer “physical and emotional injuries, anxiety, distress, embarrassment and economic harm,” and is seeking an unspecified amount.

A spokesperson for Foxx told CNN in a statement Thursday: “The alleged incident never happened. In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter. The claims are no more viable today than they were then.”

The statement added: “We are confident they will be dismissed again. And once they are, Mr. Foxx intends to pursue a claim for malicious prosecution against this person and her attorneys for re-filing this frivolous action.”

The plaintiff is also suing the restaurant’s parent company, Catch Hospitality Group, and various related business entities as defendants for negligent hiring, training and supervision.

A representative for the company was not immediately available for comment.

The lawsuit was filed under the New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which went into effect in late November 2022 and allows adult survivors of sexual abuse to sue their abusers in New York – even if the statute of limitations on their claims had expired.

The law has given adult survivors of sexual assault one year to file lawsuits against their perpetrators and is set to expire on Friday.

Foxx had a medical episode earlier this year after he was hospitalized in Atlanta for an undisclosed medical condition. The Oscar-winner addressed his recovery for the first time in July.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.