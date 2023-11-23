Isaiah Stevens scores 20 points as Colorado State beats No. 8 Creighton 69-48

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens had 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds to help Colorado State beat No. 8 Creighton 69-48 at the Hall of Fame Classic for its first win over a top-10 team in nearly 40 years. The Rams snapped a 22-game losing streak against top-10 opponents dating to Jan. 19, 1984, when Colorado State defeated UTEP 63-51. Creighton shot just 28% from the field, including 6 of 29 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 13 at the free-throw line. Steven Ashworth hit a 3-pointer for the Bluejays that made it 13-all with 12:55 left in the first half but Stevens answered with a layup 41 seconds later to give Colorado State the lead for good. Baylor Scheierman led Creighton with 13 points, and Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 12.

